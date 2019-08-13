US delays tariffs on cellphones, laptops and toys from China

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The United States announced Tuesday that a 10% tariff set to be slapped on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting next month would be delayed until later this year for certain products, including “cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors and certain items of footwear and clothing.”

The U.S. Trade Representative said that, in addition, certain products were completely removed from the list of goods subject to tariffs on Sep. 1 “based on health, safety, national security and other factors.”

The USTR plans to publish a full list of the products later Tuesday.

The cellphones, toys and other products subject to a delayed impact would still be tariffed starting Dec. 15, the USTR said. The move would likely come as a relief during the holiday shopping season, as economists say the cost of the U.S. tariffs are passed on to American businesses and consumers.

The 10% tariff was intended to cover virtually all remaining imports from China not already subject to tariffs.

