US stocks close lower as bank stocks slip
(NEW YORK) — Wall Street finished Friday in the red as bank stocks took a hit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 122.91 (-0.50 percent) to finish the session at 24,360.14.
The Nasdaq dipped 33.60 (-0.47 percent) to close at 7,106.65, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,656.30, down 7.69 (-0.29 percent) for the day.
Crude oil prices were slightly higher at about $67 per barrel.
Winners and Losers: First-quarter earnings for several banks topped expectations, but it wasn’t enough for investors. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (-2.67 percent), Wells Fargo (-3.10 percent) and PNC (-4.14 percent) struggled at the close.
Shares of General Electric were up 2.47 percent ahead of its earnings next week.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.