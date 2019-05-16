Vacation Supreme: Taco Bell launching boutique hotel

Taco Bell(NEW YORK) — Billing itself as a “Taco-asis of resort, food, and all things Taco Bell,” The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will launch in Palm Springs, California on Aug. 9.

The “immersive” experience based on the popular fast food chain will feature “Bell” hops, fire sauce packet-shaped floaties for the pool and other eatery-themed amenities.

“Everything from guest rooms, breakfast, poolside cocktails and an on-site gift shop will be infused with a Taco Bell twist,” notes the company copy. “Even the salon will offer unique Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar.”

The limited hotel experience based on the Mexican-inspired eateries boasts to do no less than make Taco Bell “fans’ dreams come true.”

According to the company, “From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans.”

Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg says in a statement, “The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect. Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

Reservations will open in June; those eager to learn more about how to score a room at this “tacoasis” in the desert can stay up to date on the hotel’s developments here.

