Victoria Beckham drops a few clues about her new beauty line

(NEW YORK) — Victoria Beckham has finally started dropping more hints about her upcoming beauty line.

In February, the former Spice Girl member announced that “Victoria Beckham Beauty” was on the way, and most recently she posted a video on Instagram letting everyone know that is was coming soon.

On Beckham’s website, there is a new “Beauty” tab where people can sign up to be the first to know about updates related to the line.

She used the hashtags #CleanBeauty and #NotPerfect — which seem to be anchored to the messaging behind the brand.

In another post that followed, Beckham is seen getting her skin prepped for a photo shoot. Fans responded with lots of questions. One person asked, “What have you got under your eyes? I feel like that’s what is missing in my life right now!”

Beckham hasn’t spilled any details on exactly what products will be included yet, but she has confirmed that it will be available online later this year.

“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skincare, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” she said in a press release.

While Beckham has been tight-lipped about her upcoming line, she did post an adorable photo with her daughter Harper — who seems to be just as excited as the rest of us about the brand new beauty from mum.

