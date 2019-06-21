Victorian house from 'Stepmom' movie listed for sale at $3.75 million

SondraP/iStock(NYACK, N.Y.) — Fans of the 1998 film Stepmom can now live in the Victorian home from the movie that made us all ugly cry.

Listed at $3.75 million by Christie’s International Real Estate, the 5,239-square-foot house boasts six bedrooms, four-and-a-half bedrooms and fireplace.

The wrap-around porch rekindles memories of iconic scenes with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, as does the lawn area and scenic views of Nyack, N.Y.

Exterior shots of the dwelling were used in the comedy-drama, however, one Zillow article says interior scenes were filmed on sets and modeled after real rooms in the house.

Christie’s website describes the property as having exhilarating Hudson views, wide lawns and a cascading waterfall brook.

The home also boasts a secret passageway to the gourmet chef’s eat-in kitchen and an en-suite bath inside the master.

Seems like a great place to live out your nostalgia.

