Visa says service disruption resolved

zorandimzr/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Visa says a “technical issue” that prevented some users in Europe from making payments with their credit or debit cards has been resolved.

The outage was widespread, and impacted banks including the Royal Bank of Scotland and the Bank of Ireland. Tech website The Verge reported that some retailers resorted to using paper slips to take down customer information.

According to Visa, “the issue was the result of a hardware failure within one of our European systems and is not associated with any unauthorised access or cyberattack.” The company did warn that some customers may be impacted by pending transactions limiting their spending ability, but that they are working to resolve any ongoing issues.

