Walmart Deals for Days starts today. Here’s what you can shop now

(NEW YORK) — “Summer Black Friday” is in full swing as Walmart kicks off its sale today running through June 23. During its Deals for Days event, Walmart will take on Amazon Prime Day with four total days of digital sales where online shoppers can find savings on electronics, toys, beauty, fashion and more.

Walmart’s sale offers special in-store shopping savings exclusively over the four-day span — longer than Amazon or Target. Additionally, the Deals for Days event includes online-only deals, along with in-store-only rollbacks on in-store items. Walmart has said it will have exclusive deals on electronics during the event.

Do I need a membership?

In the same vein as Target’s mega sale, Walmart’s Deals for Days event is open to everyone.

Recently, the company announced that it will be extending its store hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at all locations unless local or state regulations dictate otherwise.

