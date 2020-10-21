Walmart reveals 2020 Black Friday deals

Wolterk/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Walmart announced its “Black Friday Deals for Days” events last week, and now the retailer is giving shoppers a look at some of the best deals.

Starting Nov. 4, the company is rolling out several sale events through Nov. 27 with discounted prices available in-store and online.

Each event will feature a range of items like home goods and electronics to apparel and toys.

Walmart will also be hosting its biggest mobile phone event with deals on everything from iPhones to Samsung Galaxy phones.

“Here’s the millionth reason to 💙 us — we’re giving you a sneak peek at our Black Friday deals,” Walmart said in a video.

Other standout products featured include Apple AirPods, an Instant Pot, an HP Chromebook and several other items.

