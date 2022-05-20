Walmart shares details on discounts for Walmart+ Weekend

Steve Heap/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Walmart this week announced an upcoming one-weekend-only exclusive online sale for Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ Weekend is set to run June 2 – 5 and will offer deep discounts on thousands of items sitewide.

Walmart+ members can expect deals on items such as a Shark vacuum, a Minnie Mouse playhouse, PlayStation 5 consoles and more. On top of the deals, customers who sign up in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, Walmart senior vice president and general manager.

Below is a sneak peak at some of the deals to expect during the weekend:

Electronics

• Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

• Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

• Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Home

• Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

• Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

• Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

• Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Appliances

• Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

• GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

• Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

• Coleman 20′ Oval 48″ Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

• Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.