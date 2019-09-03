Walmart to limit sales of guns, ammunition in wake of 'horrific' shootings

YvanDube/iStock(BENTONVILLE, Ark.) — Walmart will limit the sales of guns and ammunition following two deadly shootings that occurred at its stores within a week of each other.

CEO Doug McMillon announced in a company memo Tuesday that Walmart will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber, which can be used on military-style weapons, as well as handgun ammunition.

In addition, the store will discontinue sales of handguns in Alaska, “marking our complete exit from handguns.”



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

