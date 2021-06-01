Walt Disney Archives unveils new exhibit at Museum of Pop Culture

COURTESY OF WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES/MoPOP

(SEATTLE) — The Museum of Pop Culture, in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, has a new exhibit, “Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume,” that opens to the public on June 5.

The exhibit will immerse visitors in the world of Disney, illustrating how its iconic characters are shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes.

This also marks the exhibit’s first worldwide appearance outside of Disney’s D23 Expo.

Featuring more than 70 original pieces and spanning more than 6,000-square-feet of museum space, the exhibit explores the vision, process and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Visitors will see ball gowns, sorcerers’ capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and, of course, glass slippers, from some of Disney’s toughest villains and kindest heroes, on custom mannequins as well as photographs and a special film.

Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, said, “Costuming is an essential element of storytelling and Heroes & Villains exemplifies the richness of character we hope our films portray.”

“It has been thrilling to collaborate with MoPOP’s curators to bring a selection of the stunning pieces we have at the Walt Disney Archives to Seattle,” Cline added.

Ten Cinderella pieces including ball gowns, tiaras, slippers and other accessories including a gown from 2015’s Cinderella made by Sandy Powell and featuring more than 270 yards of fabric and over 10,000 crystals are part of the exhibit.

Other highlights include the three witches’ dresses from Hocus Pocus worn by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The oldest costume on display is Mary Poppins’ traveling dress designed by Bill Thomas and worn by Julie Andrews in the 1964 film, Mary Poppins, and Maleficent’s dress worn by Angelina Jolie, along with her staff, designed by Anna B. Sheppard.

The exhibit also features an immersive experience for visitors called “Getting Into Character,” where a magic mirror, inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and designed by the Museum of Pop Culture, allows visitors to virtually “try on” several of the costumes featured in the exhibition. According to a release, “Getting Into Character” is an interactive projection that allows visitors to explore the materials, colors, textures and forms that costume designers use to help define a character.

Guests “step into” an area where a projector detects their presence and an animated collage of materials, colors, textures, and/or patterns used to define a particular character are displayed along with information explaining the character and costume design.

The exhibit is made possible by a collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

The Museum of Pop Culture is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle with a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

