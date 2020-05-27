Walt Disney World, SeaWorld propose opening dates

FrozenShutter/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Walt Disney World has announced a phased re-open approach for its parks.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park are targeting July 11, 2020 as an opening date. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are targeting July 15, 2020.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force met May 27 to hear the plans put forth by Walt Disney World and SeaWorld.

The plans were approved by the task force. Now they need approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations at Walt Disney World Resort made the virtual presentation on behalf of Disney. The proposed opening will take place in phases and will require a reservation for park entry to limit park capacity. There will be physical distancing; guests and cast members will be required to wear face masks; and plexiglass at registers and other places where distancing is difficult will be installed.

Parades and fireworks will temporarily suspended to enable distancing. Character meet and greets as well as playgrounds are also temporarily suspended. Temperature checks will be conducted.

SeaWorld also presented an opening plan at the May 27 meeting. The theme park proposed June 11 as the public reopening date. Face masks, staggered seating, social distancing in lines are all part of the proposed plan. At rides, there will be hand sanitizer both as guests board and deboard.

At the SeaWorld water parks — Discovery Cove and Aquatica — there will be increased sanitation at high-touch surfaces like rafts. Lounge chairs will be spaced out.

Universal Orlando has approval to reopen for the public on June 5.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

