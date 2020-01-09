Want to make six figures? Welcome to Taco Bell

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock(NEW YORK) — With unemployment at historic lows, and an economy Taco Bell might call “muy caliente”, the chain is having trouble finding managers for its restaurants — and is now willing to pay big time.

How big?

How about a hundred grand?

Bloomberg reports the company, which is part of the conglomerate The Yum! Brands Inc., has floated a $100,000 salary for managers in select restaurants in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast.

In keeping with its “Live Mas” slogan, Taco Bell is also floating a new, beefed up role for senior employees who want more responsibility but might not want the manager mantel.

It’s all an effort to retain employees in a field in which turnover is common, because the fast food industry is usually home to people’s first jobs, the publication notes.

In November, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969; such a rich job market has caused labor shortages for generally low-wage jobs like restaurant work.

