Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion

(NEW YORK) — Investing legend Warren Buffett has officially joined the exclusive $100 billion club.

The net worth of Buffett, 90, reached $100 billion as of Wednesday, according to data from Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Buffett’s wealth is largely tied to Berkshire Hathaway stock, which closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.

He joins just five other people in the world whose wealth tops $100 billion: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg.

The wealth of the ultra-elite is more closely linked to the stock market, which has soared to new heights during the pandemic.

Buffett’s entry into the $100 billion club also comes as the pandemic has put income inequality at the fore of heated debates on Capitol Hill, and a handful of Democratic lawmakers are renewing their push for a tax on the “ultra rich.”

