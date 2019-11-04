Waze adds Cookie Monster voice navigation to celebrate the puppet's birthday

stockcam/iStock(NEW YORK) — C is for Cookie, but now it’s also for car, closure, caution, crash and other words while driving when Cookie Monster is your co-pilot.

In honor of the Sesame Street star’s birthday on Nov. 2, Waze announced that the beloved blue cookie-craving puppet’s voice could be your guide while using the navigation app.

November 2nd was @MeCookieMonster‘s birthday, so we’ve brought his voice and mood back to Waze. Use them while you can. Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better! #ScorpioSzn 🍪🎂 — waze (@waze) November 4, 2019

Waze tweeted a short video with an animated Cookie Monster face on wheels that resembles a car, driving to his destination where a cookie cake with a candle awaits.

Who knew Cookie Monster was a Scorpio?!

The unique “voice and mood” will be available to drivers for a limited-time, according to Waze.

Cookie Monster did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, but we’re pretty sure he’s a little busy helping people find the nearest bakery.

