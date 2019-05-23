Weekly jobless claims drop to 211,000

glegorly/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims took a slight dip last week, falling by 1,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending May 18, the number of people filing for benefits dropped from an unrevised level of 212,000 the previous week to 211,000.

The four-week average also went down, decreasing by 4,750 to 220,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 225,000.

