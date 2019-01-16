ABC Business News 

'We're all out of hamberders': Burger King flame broils Donald Trump

ilbusca/iStock(NEW YORK) — Burger King, home of the Whopper, has joined a growing list of U.S. companies that have roasted President Donald Trump via social media.

After Trump offered up a fast-food feast to Clemson University’s championship football team at the White House, the president bragged on Twitter about ordering more than 1,000 “hamberders” — a spelling mistake quickly corrected.

Burger King’s official Twitter account responded on Tuesday with: “Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today.”

Trump paid for the “massive amounts of Fast Food” because the White House chefs have been furloughed as part of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

