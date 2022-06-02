What to expect from the new Dyson Airwrap Styler

Dyson

(NEW YORK) — The next generation Dyson Airwrap has arrived.

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler combines everything you love from the 2018 version with some highly requested upgrades.

“The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics,” Dyson founder James Dyson said in a press release.

New attachments include a smoothing dryer, firm and soft brushes and new barrels that switch airflow directions.

According to Dyson, the tool aims to be suitable for many different hair types without extreme heat.

Existing Dyson Airwrap users can also get in on these new upgrades as the brand will be also be selling the attachments separately.

“The Dyson Airwrap is a styling revolution and unlike any other tool — back when it first launched and still today,” Dyson global styling ambassador Jen Atkin said in a press release. “Now, the tool does even more, allowing owners to personalize to suit their styling preferences, personalized for their hair type. You can ensure every attachment in your box delivers your desired style, specific to your hair type. Something you thought couldn’t get better, just did.”

The new tool is available to shop now on Dyson’s website.

