What we searched for in 2019: Disney+, Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle top Google's list

Erikona/iStock(New York) — This year people wanted to know about Disney+, Area 51 and where Sri Lanka is, according to Google’s annual Year in Search report, which gives insight into some of the top news, trends and curiosities we all had in 2019.

As the search engine has cemented itself in our society as a place people turn to for information and to ask the questions they may be too shy to voice in person, the data set has become a unique source of information on what was going on in the world over the past year.

Across the country, the top search of the year on Google was for Disney+, the hyped-up streaming service that promised the beloved Disney catalog on digital. This was followed by searches for the two unexpected celebrity deaths: Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died of a seizure in July, and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles this March.

The record-smashing hit “Old Town Road” was the most-searched song of the year.

Despite the birth of a new royal baby in May, the most-searched baby of the year was “baby yoda.”



Here is a glimpse of who we were in 2019, based on our Google searches.



Top Google searches of the year for 2019

1. Disney Plus

2. Cameron Boyce

3. Nipsey Hussle

4. Hurricane Dorian

5. Antonio Brown

6. Luke Perry

7. Avengers: Endgame

8. Game of Thrones

9. iPhone 11

10. Jussie Smollett



Top news searches on Google in 2019

1. Hurricane Dorian

2. Notre Dame Cathedral

3. Women’s World Cup

4. Area 51 raid

5. Copa America

6. El Paso shooting

7. Sri Lanka

8. Government shutdown

9. Equifax data breach settlement

10. California earthquake



Most-searched people on Google in 2019

1. Antonio Brown

2. Jussie Smollett

3. James Charles

4. Kevin Hart

5. R Kelly

6. 21 Savage

7. Lori Loughlin

8. Jordyn Woods

9. Bryce Harper

10. Robert Kraft



Most-searched movies on Google in 2019

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Joker

4. Toy Story 4

5. Lion King

6. It Chapter Two

7. Frozen 2

8. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

9. Midsommar

10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



Most-searched songs on Google in 2019

1. Old Town Road

2. 7 Rings

3. Shallow

4. Sunflower

5. Truth Hurts

6. Lose You To Love Me

7. Sicko Mode

8. thank u, next

9. Act Up

10. Bury a Friend



Most searched ‘what is …?’ questions on Google in 2019

1. what is area 51

2. what is a vsco girl

3. what is momo

4. what is a boomer

5. what is quid pro quo

6. what is camp fashion

7. what is disney plus

8. what is bird box about

9. what is a mandalorian

10. what is brexit



Most searched ‘where is …?’ questions on Google in 2019

1. where is sri lanka

2. where is the super bowl this year

3. where is area 51

4. where is 21 savage from

5. where is the hurricane now

6. where is xur

7. where is clemson football team from

8. where is gonzaga university located

9. where is stranger things filmed

10. where is pebble beach golf course



Most searched babies on Google in 2019

1. baby yoda

2. baby shark

3. royal baby

4. kim kardashian kanye west baby

5. cardi b baby

6. trey songz baby

7. andy cohen baby

8. shawn johnson baby

9. amy schumer baby

10. hoda kotb baby

