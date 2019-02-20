What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette?

Franziska Krug/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Champagne baths. Weekly manicures. Private planes. Magazine covers. You name it. She has it. And more is likely on the way.

We’re talking, of course, about the late Karl Lagerfeld’s very FUR-tunate feline fashionista, Choupette Lagerfeld.

As the fashion world reels over the death of the design icon, questions are swirling over whether his cat will purr-haps inherit “Daddy Lagerfeld’s” nearly $200 million fortune.

Already worth $3 million thanks to several modeling gigs, Choupette is very much on her way to becoming one filthy rich kitty. With no next of kin, it’s fair to assume Choupette’s next few cat lives are sure to be as glamorous as her days are now. Many are speculating it could all be possible as long as she is named as an “heir.”

With more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, Choupette didn’t have to do much to claw her way to social media stardom either. What’s not to love about those breathtaking turquoise eyes, a silky white mane and that made-for-camera cat-titude? She is an icon in her own right.

Lagerfeld admitted to “borrowing” Choupette from a model he was house-sitting for in 2011. Since then, Choupette has inspired a handbag collection, “Say It With Choupette,” and a book entitled, “Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat.”

In a moving Instagram Story earlier this week, Choupette confirmed Lagerfeld’s death: “I will never forget the moments we’ve shared together traveling, exploring, and creating…may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel. With Love, Daddy Karl’s Biggest Fan, Choupette.”

Karl Lagerfeld will forever be a legend in the design world and credits his cat for making him a better person.

Lagerfeld once famously told an interviewer, “There is no marriage yet for human beings and animals. I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat.”

