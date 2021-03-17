Where to get a festive treat for St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy KremeBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — This St. Patrick’s Day, food fans are all in luck because you don’t need to follow a rainbow to score one of these rich treats.

From shamrock green doughnuts at Krispy Kreme to limited-edition Lucky Charms cereal ice cream, check out all the festive Paddy’s Day bites and beverages and where to get them:

Cold Stone and Lucky Charms

The ice cream shop collaborated with the hit breakfast cereal to spin up a sweet new flavor just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The new End of the Rainbow creation is made with Lucky Charms flavored ice cream, served in a bright green waffle bowl. Customers can also order the Sprinkled with Charms milkshake.

Lucky Charms also released a new version of the classic pots of gold and rainbows marshmallow cereal that turns the milk a light mint green.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain has a few new St. Patrick’s Day-themed confections that will have fans filing into the nearest location with the “hot now” sign lit up.

Krispy Kreme introduced its new Luck O’ the Doughnuts collection with four new charming designs; a gold coin, a unicorn, a leprechaun and shamrock sprinkles doughnuts. Plus, they also brought back its green O’riginal glazed doughnut and all guests who come into Krispy Kreme wearing green will get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on March 17.

Dairy Queen

DQ is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the return of its Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat made with crème de menthe, Oreo cookie pieces and vanilla soft serve and a mint chip milkshake.



Dunkin’

For a limited time the coffee and doughnut chain offers an Irish Creme-flavored coffee. In other green-menu item news, Dunkin’ also recently added avocado toast and a matcha-topped doughnut.

Insomnia Cookies

The bakery added three new flavors for Spring, including an Irish potato snickerdoodle.

McDonald’s

Mint lovers can enjoy the seasonal Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time and through March 21, the fast-food chain has waived delivery fees for orders $20 or more through Uber Eats.

Robeks

The smoothie and juice bar will offer customers buy one, get one 50% off green smoothies through March 21 on online orders with the code Lucky.

