Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina, chooses to remain anonymous

youngvet/iStock(NEW YORK) — The sole winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from October 2018 has come forward and submitted a claim for the prize, lottery officials announced.

The winner, from South Carolina, has elected to remain anonymous and chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124.

The payout is the largest to a single winner in United States history, officials said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

