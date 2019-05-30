Winnie Harlow lands 'Vogue Arabia' cover with Shahad Salman

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAG Heuer(NEW YORK) — Model Winnie Harlow celebrated her first Vogue cover in a big way.

The 24-year-old beauty struck a pose on the June cover of Vogue Arabia and expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post.

“Every night traveling and living alone without my family and friends,” she wrote. “All to be able to tell … no SHOW the world that representation matters.”

She continued, “That beauty is within the eye of the beholder and no one ‘definition of beauty’ should matter but your own.”

Harlow’s post has since gained more than 117,000 views. Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West left a comment saying, “WOW!!!!! OMG you SOOOO deserve this! congrats!!!”

In addition to Harlow’s solo cover, the magazine also released a few others that include model Shahad Salman.

Both models have vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of pigmentation or loss of skin color.

Salman wrote on Instagram how this was a dream come true for her.

“Before I didn’t like the way I looked,” she said. “Winnie Harlow gave me the confidence to fight.”

Harlow also posted a video of the two meeting, in which Salman tearfully says, “Thank you for inspiring me, and I love you. I was dreaming about meeting you, and now I’m working with you.”

Vogue Arabia explained the theme of their latest release, saying, “Our June issue is all about stories of Arab female empowerment, the importance of representation, and women that stand for women.”

Salman, who is based in Mecca, is also quoted in another post saying, “I feel that now I can also inspire other girls from the region.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.