You can spend the night in the world's last Blockbuster

iStock/Jorge VillalbaBY: GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN

(BEND, Oregon) — Before streaming services, there was Blockbuster. Remember the excitement of the trip to the local store, wandering the aisles and looking for the perfect Friday night movie? If you were lucky, maybe your parents even let you pick out a candy from the display near the checkout line.

You can live out the Blockbuster experience one last time. For the first time, the world’s last store is now on Airbnb.

Bend, Oregon, store Manager Sandi Harding listed the iconic establishment for an end of summer sleepover as an appreciation for all that the local community has done to support the store during these difficult times, according to Airbnb. The three, one-night stays will give guests an opportunity to experience a ’90s themed sleepover and relive the bygone Friday night tradition.

On Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. PT, movie lovers from the area are invited to request one of the nights — either Sept. 18, 19 or 20 — for up to four people.

Sleeping arrangements are communal and complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s.

Blockbuster fans around the world who can’t snag one of the three bookings can take advantage of the store’s “Callgorithm” to receive tailored movie recommendations or they can show their support to help keep the store alive by visiting their online shop for some blue and yellow gear.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.