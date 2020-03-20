Zara, Christian Siriano, L’Oréal and more switch up facilities to help stop spread of coronavirus

tupungato/iStock(NEW YORK) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, has resulted in a global crisis, and while many companies have been forced to close, others are finding ways to help the cause through their resources.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano tweeted at New York Governor Cuomo to say that if masks were needed, his team could help make some.

“I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he wrote.

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Zara owner Inditex announced that the company would donate masks for coronavirus patients, according to a statement made to Vogue.

The popular Spanish-based clothing retailer is said to make its factories and logistics teams available to the Spanish government to donate masks for patients as well as medical workers. Additionally, Zara is in the process of sourcing medical grade fabric for hospital gowns.

Earlier this week, French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, parent company to brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior, and more, released a statement announcing that the company is now preparing production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities given the risk of shortage.

The statement also mentioned that these gels will also be delivered free of charge to French health authorities.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the statement reads. “LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

Following in the same light, big-name beauty brands such as L’Oréal and Guerlain have also made plans to open up their factories to produce hand sanitizer in an effort to minimize the spread COVID-19.

“This hand sanitizer is not for sale. Rather, it is freely being shared with French healthcare workers and hospitals,” Guerlain wrote in a statement. “Guerlain hopes this small act can protect the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff caring for others on the front line of this pandemic.”

France, like many other places around the world, has closed non-essential retail stores and public encouraged social distancing during this ongoing outbreak.

