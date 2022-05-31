‘﻿Stranger Things’﻿ stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp address speculation around Will’s sexuality

Netflix/Atsushi Nishijima

As with a lot of shows, Stranger Things is no stranger to fan theories. One of those theories is speculation that Noah Schnapp‘s character, Will, is gay. So, what does the actor think?

Speaking with Variety, Schnapp shared his perspective on how the writers, which include series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, approach Will’s sexuality.

“I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is,” he says. “I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who also stars in the series as Eleven, chimed in, “Can I just say, it’s 2022 and we don’t have to label things. I think what’s really nice about Will’s character is that he’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues.”

She added, “So many kids out there don’t know, and that’s OK. That’s OK to not know. And that’s OK not to label things.”

Schnapp agreed, stating, “I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it,’ He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid.”

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The first part of season four hit Netflix May 27, with the rest due out on July 1.

