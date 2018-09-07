100 car-strong Trans Am parade will salute “The Bandit” Burt Reynolds

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In his song “Cadillac Ranch,” Bruce Springsteen name-checked “Burt Reynolds in that black Trans Am,” because the late actor made the car popular in his hit Smokey and the Bandit films. Now, that car will be part of a tribute to Reynolds later this month.

A group of car enthusiasts in Westbury, New York have announced plans to stage a 100-car parade of replica “Bandit” Pontiac Trans Ams in honor of Reynolds. The parade of black, eagle-decorated vehicles — complete with drivers dressed like Reynolds’ “Bandit” character — is being billed as the largest such tribute to the actor, who passed away Thursday at the age of 82.

The Bandit parade will take place September 29 as part of the Motor Mania car show, which runs from September 28 to 29.

