“13 Reasons Why” Will return for season 3, minus Hannah

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season and will premiere next year, Deadline reports.

The announcement comes less than a month after the second season hit the streaming platform. The controversial show deals with teen suicide, bullying, rape, and sexual assault.

Brian Yorkey will return as showrunner and Selena Gomez will stay on as executive producer. However, Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah, will not return for the third season.

Production is expected to start later this year.

