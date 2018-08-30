20 superhero movies, super-sized: Marvel Studios Film Festival launches in IMAX today

IMAX/Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Starting today, Marvel Studios is releasing all 20 of its blockbuster superhero movies in the ginormous IMAX format — part of what it’s calling the “Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival.”

The Disney-owned hit factory kicks things off today with the movie that started all — 2008’s Iron Man — which is being shown for the first time in IMAX. Also debuting today on IMAX is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which featured Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/Hulk. He was eventually was replaced by Mark Ruffalo for 2012’s The Avengers. 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2011’s Thor will also debut in IMAX theaters today.

Along with the announcement came a flashy video showing the MCU’s stars and directors touting seeing these larger-than-life movies in the larger-than-usual format.

“When the cameras start rolling, we just start thinking of one thing…delivering on the audience experience. And that’s what IMAX does,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says.

“It’s like having a TV screen smashed into your face,” adds eccentric Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi [TYE-kuh Wye TEE tee].

Here is the full schedule; check with your local IMAX theaters for times:

Aug. 30:

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor



Aug. 31:

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Sept. 1:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming



Sept. 3:

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp



Sept. 4:

Iron Man

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Sept. 5:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America Civil War

The Avengers

Avengers: Infinity War

Two screenings on September 6 will be chosen by a fan vote.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.