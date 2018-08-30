20 superhero movies, super-sized: Marvel Studios Film Festival launches in IMAX today
(NEW YORK) — Starting today, Marvel Studios is releasing all 20 of its blockbuster superhero movies in the ginormous IMAX format — part of what it’s calling the “Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival.”
The Disney-owned hit factory kicks things off today with the movie that started all — 2008’s Iron Man — which is being shown for the first time in IMAX. Also debuting today on IMAX is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which featured Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/Hulk. He was eventually was replaced by Mark Ruffalo for 2012’s The Avengers. 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2011’s Thor will also debut in IMAX theaters today.
Along with the announcement came a flashy video showing the MCU’s stars and directors touting seeing these larger-than-life movies in the larger-than-usual format.
“When the cameras start rolling, we just start thinking of one thing…delivering on the audience experience. And that’s what IMAX does,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says.
“It’s like having a TV screen smashed into your face,” adds eccentric Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi [TYE-kuh Wye TEE tee].
Here is the full schedule; check with your local IMAX theaters for times:
Aug. 30:
Iron Man
The Incredible Hulk
Iron Man 2
Thor
Aug. 31:
Captain America: The First Avenger
The Avengers
Iron Man 3
Thor: The Dark World
Sept. 1:
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Guardians of the Galaxy
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sept. 3:
Thor: Ragnarok
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sept. 4:
Iron Man
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Black Panther
Doctor Strange
Sept. 5:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Captain America Civil War
The Avengers
Avengers: Infinity War
Two screenings on September 6 will be chosen by a fan vote.
