2021 BET Awards winners list

Here is the current list of winners of the 2021 BET Awards. The awards were presented Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Album of the Year

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R.

Best New Artist

Giveon

Best Group

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby

BET Her Award

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Bree Runway (UK)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Video of the Year

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best Actress

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

Lebron James

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Queen Latifah

Awards that have yet to be announced:

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

