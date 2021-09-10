2021 Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer says show will kick off with “a big, fun number”

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the Emmy Awards for the first time, and he says he has something special for the viewers and live audience.

“We wanted to do something that reminded viewers of the big shows,” The Neighborhood star tells People.”We didn’t want to go Broadway with it, but we do want to do something similar to that. So we got a big, fun number to open up and show that’s got some sketches.”

The veteran comedian, whose credits also include The Steve Harvey Show, Barbershop and The Last O.G., says TV has been vital to our world as we cope with the pandemic.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” Cedric comments. “It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.”

There will be a limited live audience for the Emmys, and Cedric admits that it’s a challenge appearing in front of an in-person crowd again after show business has been dominated for over a year by virtual performances.

“I think that had me a little, say, nervous if you will, to think about like, ‘Oh, I’m the guy that’s bringing it back out.’ This is how we set the mark,” he notes. “So I think that that’s the only place where I feel like there’s pressure, but I plan on having a good time.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.