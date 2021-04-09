2021 GLAAD Awards: Winners list

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC(LOS ANGELES) — The 32nd Annual GLAAD Awards aired Thursday night and it was nothing short of a celebration of inclusivity.

The show, which aims to “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the intersectional LGBTQ community,” was hosted by Niecy Nash and included musical performances from Chika, Jessica Betts and Rebecca Black.

There was also a remembrance and celebration of the late Naya Rivera and her Glee character Santana, who came out on the show 10 years ago. Demi Lovato, who portrayed Santana’s girlfriend on the hit series, kicked-off the special moment that allowed the Glee cast to reminisce about their former colleague. Naya tragically died in a boating accident last summer.

The GLAAD Awards also featured appearances by JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown, Dan Levy and more!

Here is the list of winners:

Outstanding Music Artist

Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Reality Program

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Tie: First Day (Hulu) and She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary

Disclosure (Netflix)

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year

Josh Helfgott

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Chika, Industry Games (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game

Tie: The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertainment) and Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios)

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Long-Form

“ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article

“20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors’” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding TV Movie

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Talibah Newman Ometu, Thomas Blount, Juliana Schatz Preston, and Mariah Dupont (Complex World)

Outstanding Blog

TransGriot

Special Recognition (non-competitive category)

After Forever (Amazon)

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Razor Tongue (YouTube)

“The Son” Little America (Apple TV+)