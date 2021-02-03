2021 Golden Globes nominations: Kaley Cuoco, John Boyega and more stars react

NBCUniversal Media/HFPA(LOS ANGELES) — The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes are in and stars are sharing their excitement over earning recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The David Fincher-directed drama, Mank, and another Netflix property, The Crown, came out on top, earning six nods, while Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the Emmy-sweeping comedy Schitt’s Creek followed closely behind with five nominations each.

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco became a first-time Golden Globe-nominee when she was recognized in the best actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy category for the show. She was one of the first to share her reaction to her nomination on social media.

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying … so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax,” Kaley wrote in part, alongside a video that featured the tearful moment she found out about the nomination. The HBO Max series also earned a nomination in the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy category, alongside Emily in Paris, The Great, Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

Dan Levy shared a post to celebrate Schitt’s Creek earning five nominations. “Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show,” he wrote. “Y’did good, team!”

Hamilton received a nomination for best picture, musical or comedy and Lin-Manuel Miranda received a nod for best performance for his role in the movie. He shared, “Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy said she was “very very very honored” to receive a nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy category for the show.

Riz Ahmed, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category for his performance in Sound of Metal, also took to Instagram to share his gratitude to the many that helped make the film. Bringing Ruben to life was an immense gift given to me by the daring genius of Darius Marder, and the radical empathy of my teachers…and those I was privileged to get to know in the Deaf community.”

John Boyega, who received a nod for supporting actor for his role in Amazon Prime film series Small Axe, said, “This is so exciting!”

Lily Collins posted, “Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it” about her reaction to her nomination in the Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy category for Emily in Paris.

Isla Fisher celebrated her actor husband Sacha Baron Cohen earning three nominations — a best supporting actor nomination for The Trial of the Chicago 7, a best actor in a musical or comedy nod for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and a nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, since he co-produced the film.

In his own post, Cohen wrote, “I’m shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @mariabakalovaofficial too!” he said of his nominated onscreen daughter. He quipped, “We’re so honoured–and just in case we don’t win any, I’ve already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”