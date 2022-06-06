ABC-Entertainment 

‘2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards’: The complete winners list

MTV

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Vanessa Hudgens served as host for the awards ceremony, which celebrated the best in scripted content, before former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over as host of the UNSCRIPTED portion, which awarded some of the best reality shows and moments. 

Here’s the complete list of winners who took home a “golden popcorn” trophy.

BEST MOVIE 
Spider-Man: No Way Home 

BEST SHOW
Euphoria  

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW 
Zendaya: Euphoria

BEST HERO
Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow 

BEST VILLAIN
Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City 

BEST KISS
Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever 

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Sophia Di Martino: Loki 

BEST FIGHT
Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria 

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega: Scream 

BEST TEAM
Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson 

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria

BEST SONG
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

GENERATION AWARD
Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award
Jack Black

 

MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Selling Sunset

BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
The D’Amelio Show

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Selena + Chef

BEST REALITY STAR 
Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset 

BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show 

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR 
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY RETURN
Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

REALITY ROYALTY
Bethany Frankel

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.