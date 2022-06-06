‘2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards’: The complete winners list
MTV
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Vanessa Hudgens served as host for the awards ceremony, which celebrated the best in scripted content, before former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over as host of the UNSCRIPTED portion, which awarded some of the best reality shows and moments.
Here’s the complete list of winners who took home a “golden popcorn” trophy.
BEST MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Zendaya: Euphoria
BEST HERO
Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
BEST VILLAIN
Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
BEST KISS
Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Sophia Di Martino: Loki
BEST FIGHT
Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega: Scream
BEST TEAM
Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
BEST SONG
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
GENERATION AWARD
Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award
Jack Black
MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Selling Sunset
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
The D’Amelio Show
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Selena + Chef
BEST REALITY STAR
Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY RETURN
Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
REALITY ROYALTY
Bethany Frankel
