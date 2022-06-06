‘2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards’: The complete winners list

MTV

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Vanessa Hudgens served as host for the awards ceremony, which celebrated the best in scripted content, before former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over as host of the UNSCRIPTED portion, which awarded some of the best reality shows and moments.

Here’s the complete list of winners who took home a “golden popcorn” trophy.

BEST MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Zendaya: Euphoria

BEST HERO

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

BEST VILLAIN

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

BEST KISS

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Sophia Di Martino: Loki

BEST FIGHT

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega: Scream

BEST TEAM

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

BEST SONG

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

GENERATION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award

Jack Black

MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Selling Sunset

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

The D’Amelio Show

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Selena + Chef

BEST REALITY STAR

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY RETURN

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

REALITY ROYALTY

Bethany Frankel

