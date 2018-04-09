20th Century Fox says controversial “Simpsons” Apu episode “speaks for itself”

Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The Simpsons is facing backlash online after the show addressed criticism about the Indian-American character Apu, voiced by non-Indian actor Hank Azaria.

The character, who owns a Kwik-E-Mart, has been considered by some to be an offensive stereotype that’s out of touch with the current climate in America.

In this past Sunday’s episode, Marge Simpson was shown reading a book to her daughter, Lisa, and the two talk about changing times and perceptions.

In what might be perceived as a reference to Apu, Lisa says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

The camera then zooms in on a picture of Apu by Lisa’s nightstand that reads, “Don’t have a cow – Apu.”

Marge then says, “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” while Lisa says, “If at all.”

Some of the show’s fans, comedians and critics spoke out because they weren’t happy with how it the topic was handled.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell said on Twitter, “I think the fact that they put this ‘argument’ in the mouth of Lisa’s character, the character who usually champions the underdogs and is supposed to be the most thoughtful and liberal, is what makes this the most ridiculous (as in worthy of ridicule) and toothless response.”

Hari Kondabolu, a comedian who made the documentary The Problem with Apu, which is about this very issue, also took to social media to comment.

“Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?’ That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad,” he wrote.

In a statement to ABC News, the network that airs The Simpsons, 20th Century Fox, said simply, “The episode speaks for itself.”

