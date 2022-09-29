20th Century Studios drops sneak peek of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

20th Century Studios

The next movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise now has a name. 20th Century Studios has dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The image released by the studio, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney, shows Owen Teague‘s ape Cornelius on a horse, with his arm out to receive a perching eagle. Ahead of him is a waterfall and a moss-covered, abandoned cityscape.

The movie will also star The Witcher‘s Freya Allan and The Orville‘s Peter Macon.

According to the studio, the 2024 movie is set “many years” after the conclusion of 2017’s hit War for the Planet of the Apes, which was the final installment in a successful trilogy directed by The Batman‘s Matt Reeves.

Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, is taking over behind the camera for a film written by War of the World‘s Josh Friedman, Rise of the Planet of the Apes‘ Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and Prey scribe Patrick Aison.

In the announcement, 20thCentury Studios President Steve Asbell says, “Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history,” calling the movies “an indelible part” of the legacy.

“With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema,” he continued.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.