50 Cent ends production deal with Starz

After producing several series for Starz, including the Power franchise, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is not renewing his contract and is seeking a new network.

“Starz deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings,” 50 commented on Instagram. “We out.”

Jackson is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television company. An announcement of his new TV partner is said to be imminent, according to Deadline.

The entertainment mogul premiered the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz on August 14. The second season of his Power Book IV: Force is coming, as well as season two of BMF, a third season of Raising Kanan and a third season of Power Book II: Ghost.

In more 50 Cent news, the G-Unit founder is suing a Miami plastic surgeon for using a photo of herself and him to imply he’d received a penile enhancement at her business.

The Fader reports that Jackson filed the lawsuit against Angela Kogan, the CEO of Miami’s Perfection Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa.

The lawsuit states that Logan falsely listed 50 Cent as one of her clients in a since-deleted August interview posted by The Shade Room, titled “Penis Enhancements Are More Popular Than Ever & BBL’s Are Dying Out.”

“This case is about the abuse of a popular entertainer and businessman’s act of goodwill by an unscrupulous business owner for her own economic gain,” Jackson’s attorney wrote.

