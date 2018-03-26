50 Cent forgives Vivica A. Fox for publicly discussing their relationship

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) 50 Cent is ready to let bygones be bygones.

When Vivica A. Fox detailed her and Fif’s sex life in her upcoming self-help book, Every Day, I’m Hustling, 50 took to social media to blast his ex’s decision to publicly discuss their private relationship. Now it appears 50 has had a change of heart.

“l don’t care no more it’s cool, but l was mad as a motherf*****,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of him reading Vivica’s book. “She could a told me before it came out. #power#theoath.”

In her book, excerpted by the New York Daily News, Fox dishes that 50 was more interested in his career than making love, saying she was “the one initiating sex.”

After the New York Post article was released, 50 responded on Instagram, writing, “I’m waking up to this s***, that was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f***!”

