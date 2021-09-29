50 Cent launches entrepreneur program for Houston high school students

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has created an entertainment empire with his G-Unit music label, and several TV series, including the Power franchise and his latest production, BMF. Now he’s mentoring future entrepreneurs with a new business program for teenage students in Texas.

On Monday, he inducted 75 students from three Houston high schools into the G-Unity Business Lab, which he created and is partially funding with $300,000 from his G-Unity Foundation.

“When you grow up with the circumstances that I grew up under, it starts to feel like the biggest restraint is the financial restraint,” Jackson told the kids, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I worked really hard against that, like I did things to try to not to be under those circumstances. And I just want to be able to help provide programs that allow you the information to do it the right way.”

The students will attend a 12-week after-school program and learn business concepts. Then 50 Cent will select winners who will receive seed money to start their own companies.

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II said students “will graduate with critical thinking opportunities and problem-solving possibilities, learning core business concepts, like writing a formal business plan, with the support of HISD teachers, Houston business leaders and the foundation.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Flo Rida, Monica, Kash Doll, La La Anthony and Jeremih were among the celebrities attending the BMF premiere on September 23 in Atlanta. The crime drama debuted Sunday night on Starz.

