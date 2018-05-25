50 Cent mocks investigation of his alleged harassment of NYPD inspector

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — 50 Cent is being investigated for allegedly harassing a New York City police inspector on social media, but the Power star isn’t worried.

Fiddy posted a screen grab of the New York Post story on his Instagram with the comment, “Get the strap. LOL they investigating my drip, I got too much sauce.”

On Wednesday, the rapper/actor appeared to taunt Police Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez with his catch phrase, “Get the strap, in response to allegations that Gonzalez was shaking down the owner of the Love & Lust hip-hop club in Brooklyn.

When thousands of fans reposted the phrase on Fiddy’s page, the inspector filed a harassment charge, saying he feared for his safety. The original post and the responses have since been deleted.

The police investigation will determine if Fiddy, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, can be charged with misdemeanor aggravated harassment, which alleges a threat to cause physical harm.

50 Cent’s publicist defended his client’s use of the word strap.

“So the record is clear, Mr. Jackson does not condone or promote the use of violence against anyone,” says Amanda K. Ruisi.‎ “‘Get The Strap’ is a playful phrase used by Mr. Jackson to punctuate absurd and outrageous situations.”

In fact, 50 Cent is attempting to trademark the phrase. He posted his trademark applicationwith the comment, “So here’s the trademark, investigation over. Back to fight crime alright guys. Get the strap.”

