61st annual Grammy Awards: The nominees

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning. Here’s the complete list of nominees in key categories for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Winners will be revealed on music’s biggest night Sunday, February 10, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS.

Album of the Year

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

beerbongs & bentleys — Post Malone

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

“I Like It” — Cardi B

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar

“Rock Star” — Post Malone

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“In My Blood” — Shawn Mendes

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Bebe Rexha

Margo Price

Jorja Smith

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls I Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here to Stay —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (DELUXE) —Seal

THE MUSIC…THE MEM’RIES…THE MAGIC! — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity — Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance

“Four Out of Five” —Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Made An America” — The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

“Condemned to the Gallows “— Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth — Underoath

Best Rock Song

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel

Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me the Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino —Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” — Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made for Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright— Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice for What” — Drake

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

”When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

“Break Up in the End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD

Best Americana Album

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album

Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus

The Travelin’ McCourys — The Travelin’ McCourys

North of Despair — Wood & Wire

Best Folk Album

Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron & Wine

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

REGGAE FIELD

Best Reggae Album

As the World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time — Protoje

44/876 — Sting & Shaggy

SPOKEN WORD FIELD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Accessory to War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance

Calypso — David Sedaris

Creative Quest — Questlove

Faith – A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish

COMEDY FIELD

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

