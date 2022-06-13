ABC-Entertainment 

75th Annual Tony Awards: The Winners

Mary Kouw/CBS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Best Play
The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical
Girl From the North Country

Best Musical
A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play
Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Musical
Company

Best Book of a Musical
A Strange Loop

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
SIX: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company

Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical
Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.