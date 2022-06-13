75th Annual Tony Awards: The Winners

Mary Kouw/CBS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Best Play

The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical

Girl From the North Country

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Musical

Company

Best Book of a Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

SIX: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical

Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

