83% say movie theater popcorn just tastes better than homemade

Getty Images

With hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness raking in the dough in theaters, it’s safe to say movie fans are back after the dark days of the pandemic.

With that in mind, Fandango polled 2,500 U.S. moviegoers about the second-biggest attraction at their local theaters: the concession stand.

Eighty-three percent of those polled say movie theater popcorn just tastes better than eating it at home, according to the company’s Concession Confessions Survey. In fact, 76% say they usually only eat popcorn at the movies.

And apparently, they can’t get enough: 66% of respondents say they order large or extra large sizes of popcorn every time — and 47% wish there was a “bottomless bucket” option at their local theater.

However, sometimes popcorn just isn’t enough: Nearly half of those polled mix in concession candy with their popcorn, with moviegoers confessing to dumping everything from M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces and Raisinets to Goobers and Milk Duds into their buckets or bags.

And while everybody gripes about the prices at their concession stand, they’re not doing without: 47% say they’ll wait in line even if they’re late for their movie.

However, there could be drama ahead — even before you take your seat. A recent report in the Wall Street Journal noted that supply chain issues and other economic factors are making popcorn harder to come by. Suppliers have noted they’re paying more just to ensure farmers keep planting corn to pop.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

