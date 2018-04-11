A “30 Rock” reboot? Jane Krakowski wants to go to there

NBC Photo: Jessica Miglio(NEW YORK) — Could there be there a 30 Rock reboot in our future? Jane Krakowski is keeping her fingers crossed.

“[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show,” Krakowski — who played Jenna Maroney, the self-absorbed star of the fictional show “TGS with Tracy Jordan” — told The Hollywood Reporter at the Sunday night opening of co-star Tina Fey’s Mean Girls on Broadway.

For the moment it’ll remain a dream, although Krakowski says, “There’s definitely been talk and conversations.”

“We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we’re ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes,” she continues. “We’re still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing.”

“Right now, [reboots are] the trend,” adds the 49-year-old actress. “And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock.”

In the meantime, Krakowski and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-stars — Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane — are gearing up for the show’s fourth season of comedy from creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, debuting May 30 on Netflix.

