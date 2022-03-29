“A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times” — Hilaria and Alec Baldwin expecting baby #7

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin broke a social media break to share the news that she and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she noted in a video of the family.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” she added, explaining, “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

The video shows the entire “Baldwinito” brood around the couple: Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5; Romeo Alejandro, 3; Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, who is 18 months, and Lucia, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate thirteen months ago.

Baldwin, 63, also has a 26-year-old daughter Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin’s wife, 38, called the new baby, “a very bright spot in our lives,” and “a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

It’s not clear if that was a reference to the post-pandemic world in general, or an oblique reference to the couple’s lives following the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s Western Rust.

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Before Alec’s sit-down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the shooting late last year, Hilaria expressed that explaining the headlines surrounding the October, 2021 incident to her older children has been “heart-wrenching” for her.

