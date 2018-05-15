A “Lethal Weapon”: Damon Wayans details co-star Clayne Crawford's allegedly violent behavior

Jordin Althaus/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Lethal Weapon star Damon Wayans took to social media on Monday night to air out the details of the reported feud between him and his recently-fired co-star Clayne Crawford.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, captured by the The Hollywood Reporter, Wayans went online to address the “Twitter outrage” and allegations against Crawford that reportedly led to his firing from the Fox series.

“How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby @claynecrawford,” he wrote, sharing a photo of an injury to his head.

He also posted a tweet with a photo of a flyer that said: “Clayne Crawford is an emotional terrorist.” In the tweet, Wayans said Crawford “became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck [sic] fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme.”

Wayans alleges that Crawford was also violent towards others on set, saying Crawford “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

He concludes by saying, he had to “put up with this two seasons, ” adding, “it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions.”

Damon’s Twitter rant came after Fox announced the show’s renewal without Crawford. As previously noted, Crawford will be replaced with Seann William Scott, who will play a new lead character in the show’s third season.

