A movie star is born: Lady Gaga was most tweeted-about celeb at Toronto Film Festival

Neal Preston/© 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER PICTURES INC.(TORONTO) — Lady Gaga’s appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival set Twitter on fire.

ET Canada reports that Twitter Canada tracked the mentions of stars and movies during the festival earlier this month, and Gaga came out on top all around. She was the most tweeted-about star at the festival, and her new movie A Star Is Born was the most-mentioned film on Twitter.

In addition, Gaga was the main attraction at the festival’s most-tweeted moment: The red carpet for A Star Is Born. The press conference promoting the film, which also featured Gaga, was the festival’s second most-tweeted moment.

Gaga’s Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper was the third most-mentioned star of the festival, behind Timothée Chalamet, star of the new film Beautiful Boy.

Other stars who made the list include Robert Pattinson, Steve Carell, Chris Pine, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Julia Roberts, all of whom were there to promote their new projects.

A Star Is Born arrives in theaters October 5; the soundtrack, featuring Gaga and Cooper, is released the same day. The Oscar buzz for the project is already reaching deafening levels.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.