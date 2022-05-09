A nearly “sobbing” James Gunn announces a wrap on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was conjuring up box office magic all over the world, writer-director James Gunn called a wrap on another Marvel Studios project. With a picture of the movie’s “clapper,” Gunn said the threequel wrapped on Saturday.

“After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew,” he began a lengthy post on social media.

“It was an easy shot of Rocket seated…& took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot,” Gunn explained.

The Peacemaker creator added, “The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX [visual effects] & editing, but it was still momentous to me.”

“It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love,” Gunn expressed.

He added, “…shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now.”

Gunn also posted a photo of his celebrating with his cast, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, and Karen Gillan. He added, “and Zoe [Saldana] was with us, too!”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

