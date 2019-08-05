“A new chapter” — Nancy O'Dell quits 'Entertainment Tonight' after 10 years

CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Nancy O’Dell has stepped down as co-host of Entertainment Tonight after nearly 10 years.

In a statement read at the end of Friday’s broadcast and later posted on her social media platforms, including Instagram, O’Dell called the decision, “A new chapter for this small-town, grateful girl from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who used to watch fellow Carolinian Leeza Gibbons and Mary Hart on Entertainment Tonight thinking, ‘Wow, what beautiful, powerful women and what a cool job they have!’”

O’Dell stressed she’s not leaving the genre, but will “enjoy some time off with the most wonderful gal in my life, my daughter, because they grow up way too fast. She is always my priority and then I’ll focus on my new project.” O’Dell joined as anchor of the show in 2010, replacing Mary Hart.

