“A Quiet Place” creeps past “Rampage” with $22 million weekend

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — A Quiet Place snuck past Rampage to reclaim the top spot at the box office with an estimated $22 million weekend. Its total here in the states now stand at roughly $132.4 million. Overseas, the thriller picked up an estimated $15 million, bringing its worldwide tally to over $207 million.

Rampage, last week’s box office champ, finished the weekend right behind A Quiet Place at number two, delivering an estimated $21 million and bringing its domestic total to about $66 million. Internationally, it collected an estimated $57 million, bringing its global tally to $283 million.

The Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty bowed in third place, earning an estimated $16.2 million, lagging behind her last offerings, Snatched and Trainwreck, which debuted with $19.5 million and $30 million, respectively.

Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 2 landed in fourth place with an impressive $14.7 million, nearly matching the the first film’s $18 million overall run.

The horror feature Truth or Dare rounds out the top five with an estimated $7.9 million weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. A Quiet Place, $22 million

2. Rampage, $21 million

3. I Feel Pretty, $16.2 million

4. Super Troopers 2, $14.7 million

5. Truth or Dare, $7.9 million

6. Ready Player One, $7.5 million

7. Blockers, $6.98 million

8. Black Panther, $4.6 million

9. Traffik, $3.87 million

10. Isle of Dogs, $3.4 million

